Local Travel: Carving a winery out of the canyon

Take a breathtaking drive this fall to beautiful Lillooet to sample some delicious wine at Fort Berens.

Fort Berens Estate Winery is a culmination of the dreams, vision and pioneering spirit of several entrepreneurs.

The winery is owned by a team of eight people who share a common belief in the incredible winemaking potential of British Columbia’s Fraser Canyon.

They are committed to turning Fort Berens into one of Canada’s leading producers of fine wine.

Celebrating Lillooet’s unique history, the winery affixed the name 23 Camels to one of its Merlots.

1 of 3

In the 1860s, camels were brought to the area to be used on the Old Cariboo Road to freight goods from Lillooet to Alexandria.

Unfortunately, the plan failed, leaving many camels abandoned in the wild. Unconfirmed camel sightings were reported throughout the Cariboo and Central British Columbia for decades.

Fort Berens’ winemaking style includes cellaring red wines for one year in French and American oak barrels and then ageing them 12 months in bottles prior to release, producing dry and fruit forward white wines and a more mature Riesling.

All the wines are overseen by winemaker Danny Hattingh, who studied at The Cape Institution for Agricultural Training in Elsenburg, South Africa, where he earned an undergraduate degree in viticulture and oenology

Wines can also be paired with farm-fresh regional cuisine.

The kitchen offers patio seating complete with stunning vineyard vistas.

HOW TO GET THERE — Fort Berens Estate Winery is located at 1881 Highway 99 North, just outside of Lillooet town centre.

teresathetraveler.ca