Local Travel: Deadly slide erased an entire lake

On the morning of Saturday, Jan. 9, 1965, an enormous landslide roared into the Nicolum Creek Valley.

The slide destroyed three kilometres of the Hope-Princeton Highway and killed four people.

The slide brought more than 47-million cubic metres of earth, rock and snow crashing into the valley. The debris was 70 metres thick in places and obliterated Outram Lake.

Prior to the landslide, a small avalanche forced four people to stop a few miles southeast of Hope, below Johnson Peak.

As they prepared to make a decision between waiting for clearing crews or turning around, a second slide occurred.

They were caught in a wave of mud that swept back into the valley, killing them all.

Two of the bodies were never recovered and remain entombed in the debris.

A Greyhound bus travelling to Hope was stopped just before the slide. The driver turned back and was credited with saving his passengers from a tragedy.

The Hope Slide is Canada’s largest recorded landslide, even bigger than the massive Frank Slide in Alberta.

Two earthquakes were recorded in the general area of the slid — one at 3:56 a.m. and a second at 6:58 a.m.

The slide that obliterated the mountain’s southwestern slope was discovered when members of the RCMP detachment in Hope were dispatched to what were first reported as a couple of small rock slides.

The first news reports of the slide were from CHWK Radio in Chilliwack.

The slide buried a Chevrolet sedan with two occupants, another car and driver and a tanker truck and its driver under a torrent of pulverized rock, mud, and debris 85 metres (279 feet) deep and three kilometres wide.

This mass of debris completely displaced the water and mud in Outram Lake below with incredible force, throwing it against the opposite side of the valley, wiping all vegetation and trees down to the bare rock, then splashing back up the original (now bare) slope before settling.

Recent research shows these impacts against the opposite valley sides produced seismic signatures interpreted as earthquakes.

B.C. Highways Minister Phil Gaglardi of Kamloops attended at the scene and directed the construction of a temporary “shoofly” road over the southern portion of the slide.

The landslide was caused by the presence of pre-existing tectonic structures (faults and shear zones) within the southwestern slope of Johnson Ridge.

The lower parts of the slide scar are underlain by felsite sheets (which may have failed first), while the upper parts of the slide scar are underlain by highly jointed Paleozoic greenstone beds.

Ongoing weathering and tectonic activity weakened the slide mass to the point where it had reached limiting equilibrium.

Johnson Peak was the site of a previous smaller prehistoric rock slide.

Just what triggered the 1965 landslide remains unclear; the two so-called earthquakes were likely too small to trigger the slide and, thus, the seismic events were more likely caused by the impact of the landslide masses on the opposite valley wall.

Changes in groundwater condition, often a trigger for landslides, is not thought to have played a role in the Hope Slide as it occurred during a protracted period of sub-zero temperatures in the winter,

However, some have suggested freezing of seepage exit points may have caused an increase in water pressure at the toe of the slide.

• Tragedy took place at the slide site months after the mountain came down.

On Aug. 13, 1965, an aircraft piloted by S.W.K. Stevenson crashed, killing him.

On April 23, 1966, a Royal Canadian Air Force Grumman CSR-110 Albatross (9302) serving with No. 121 Composite Unit (KU) at RCAF Station Comox crashed on the Hope Slide.

Five of the six crew members died.

A portion of the wreckage is still visible and can reached by hiking to the spot.