Local Travel: The Emerald of Yoho National Park

Emerald Lake was discovered in 1882 by famed mountain guide Tom Wilson who was led to the lake while rounding up a group of horses that had gone astray.

He was immediately taken by the vivid Emerald-coloured waters created by suspended rock flour, which is made by the grinding up of limestone by glaciers.

The same phenomenon that gives the lake its beautiful colour also reduces visibility preventing this ice-cold lake from supporting much life.

Plants can’t grow in the dark and fish must be able to see food in order to find it.

However, some freshwater shrimp and small fish called sculpins have managed to eke out a living. They are a food source to brook and rainbow trout and Dolly Varden char.

Parking (included in the cost of a park pass) is available at the public park near the trailhead where a 5.3-kilometre trail circling the lake is located.

Visitors wanting to extend their adventure can take the short 800-metre trail to Hamilton Falls or continue to the steep 5.5-kilometre trail to Hamilton Lake.

Other trails that veer off include Emerald Basin at 2.1 kilometres, Yoho Pass at 7.3 kilometres and Yoho Lake at eight kilometres.

The vegetation surrounding the lake is stunning.

Moist, shady enclaves make it one of the best places to spot a variety of tiny, fragile wild orchids that survive only in finely balanced conditions.

Pay close attention and you may be rewarded with a yellow lady slipper, spotted orchid or calypso sighting.

When you reach the end of the lake, you will pass through a flat area where a delta was formed feeding glacier water into the lake.

While rocks, gravel and heavier materials are dumped upstream to add to the alluvial fan, the finer silt is carried by stream to the lake’s edge fanning out onto the delta.

This building up of an alluvial fan on top of a delta is unusual in the Rocky Mountains, where both processes rarely occur together in this way.

This fan will grow until the lake is completely filled.

Not to worry though, it may take as long to fill the lake as it took to carve it out.

The disappearance of Emerald Lake is inevitable, however.

When you finish the trek, reward awaits at the Emerald Lake Lodge with a delicious meal at the Cilantro on the Lake restaurant.

Located at the end of the foot bridge, this casual dining area offers an amazing view of the lake and surrounding mountains and serves bistro-style lunches and dinners, with featured selections such as pasta, sandwiches and grilled salmon.

They also have a window that serves gelato, cookies, tea, coffee and other snacks.

Teresa Cline is a local travel writer. For more, go online to teresathetraveler.ca.