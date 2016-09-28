Local Travel: Welcome autumn at Otter Lake

Take the family on a weekend paddling adventure this fall at beautiful Otter Lake.

It’s located near the historic mining town of Tulameen.

Ideal for old-fashioned camping, Otter Lake Provincial Park has two locations: a main picnic/day-use area in Tulameen and a lovely lakeside campground about five kilometres farther north along the road.

The Cascade Mountain Range surrounds the park and offers majestic canyons and clear-flowing streams.

An assortment of wildlife, including otter, beaver and red squirrel, call this area home, as do mountain goats, cougars and grizzly bears.

The lake is also full of large lake trout, making it a fisherman’s delight.

Otter Lake is located 33 kilometres northwest of Princeton off Highway 5A as you drive toward Coalmont and Tulameen.

The route is well marked.

There is also access from Highway 97C (Coquihalla Connector) by turning at Aspen Grove and following the signs.

A 34-kilometre gravel road leaves Highway 5A just past the Kentucky-Alleyne turnoff. It leads through sections of the Nicola Ranch.

The roads, both from Tulameen and the gravel stretch from the north, are narrow and winding, with limited visibility.

Use caution and yield to logging trucks.

teresathetraveler.ca