Locals to receive Medals of Bravery in Ottawa

A trio of Kamloopsians will be honoured Friday in Ottawa by Governor General David Johnston.

Michael Heide, Wilbert Kent and Robert Reid will be among 41 Canadians receiving a Medal of Bravery for their “acts of bravery in hazardous circumstances.”

On Jan. 23, 2013, Kent, Reid and Thomas Blair rescued a woman who was in danger of drowning in the Thompson River. She had fallen through the ice while trying to rescue her dog some 20 metres from shore.

Forming a human chain on the thin, fragile ice, Blair, Kent and Reid managed to pull the victim out of the water and bring her to safety.

Blair was recognized at an earlier ceremony.

On Feb. 27, 2014, Heide, Kris Gunderson of Delta and Justin Huska of Vernon rescued two people trapped in a burning vehicle near Cache Creek.

Alerted by a passenger waving for attention through the car’s sunroof, Huska pulled the woman to safety before returning with Gunderson and Heide for the second victim.

Despite the flames and smoke coming through the broken windows, they used a pry bar to gain access to the driver and brought him a safe distance away. Gunderson and Huska will also be honoured Friday in Ottawa.