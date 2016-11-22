Long Blades had busy weekend

The Kamloops Long Blades spent last weekend competing at speedskating events held out of town.

Fourteen Kamloops skaters took to the ice at the fourth annual Ice Jam competition in Salmon Arm.

In Division 1 action, Kayleigh Roberts won a silver medal; in Division 2, Meena Litt won gold medal; in Division 3, Nelson Smith claimed silver; in Division 6, Vladimir Demishkevich won silver; and in Division 7, Holly Antifay won gold.

Four Long Blades were in action the Central Interior Challenge in Prince George.

Isaiah Jessie Uribe set two personal-best times, while Martina Antifay and Cameron Thomas had one personal-best each.