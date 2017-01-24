Long Blades mine medals in Dawson Creek, prepare to host pair of events

Long Blades mine medals in Dawson Creek, prepare to host pair of...

The Kamloops Long Blades were in action at the B.C. Long Track Speed Skating Championships in Dawson Creek on the weekend.

Kamloops placed third overall and came home with a trunk full of medals.

Leah Turner won silver and Martina Antifay and Cameron Thomas won bronze in their respective divisions, each qualifying for the Canadian Age Class Long Track Championships, which run on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5 in Edmonton.

Other medal winners include Sylvie Lloyd, Adam Turner, Rebecca Thomas and Kris Pynten, each of whom won gold, Jodi Roberts and Tyler Roberts, both of whom won silver, and Evangeline Kampman and Isaiah Jessie Uribe, who won bronze.

Yolaine Kampman had a seventh-place finish.

Caleb Van der Merwe, Anderson Kampman, Jared Roberts, Kayleigh Roberts, Yael Van der Merwe and Abigail Van der Merwe also had impressive results.

The Long Blades will host a pair of events this weekend at McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre..

ViaSport and Fraser Financial are sponsoring the Train to Train Western Circuit No. 2 Short Track Speedtacular Competition on Saturday and Sunday, with boys and girls ages nine to 15 from B.C. and Alberta expected to attend.

The Long Blades are playing host to the sixth annual Coyote Cup on Saturday, an event for skaters ages three to 12 which will feature a tribute to Kamloops Olympian Jessica Hewitt, a former Long Blade.

The ceremony will be held at 5 p.m.