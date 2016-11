Sylvie Lloyd and Martina Antifay of the Kamloops Long Blades were in action at the CanAm Long Track Speedskating Competition at the Calgary Olympic Oval on the weekend.

Lloyd placed 31st in the 500-m event with a personal-best time of 43.47 seconds. She also had personal-best times in the 1,000-m and 1,500-m events.

Antifay finished the 500-m in 46.72 seconds to place 67th in her first high-level international competition.

She also set personal-best times in the 1,000-m and 1,500-m events.