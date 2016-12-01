The long legs of the law

Thompson Rivers University Society of Law Students recently took part in the fourth annual TRU Faculty of Law Santa Run along downtown streets. All proceeds from the one-kilometre run are used to provide presents to children who stay in the hospital over the holidays and to improve the RIH

pediatric ward. To donate, go online to trusls.org, choose the events tab and click on Santa Run until the end of the first week of December. From Left: Charlotte Hall, Ryan Hamilton, Laura Bailey, Craig Jones, Tessa McLeod, Kyle Sandelescu, Devon O’Grady, Brittney Dumanowski and Breanna Mayer run along Victoria Street. Dave Eagles/KTW