How long will trump be president of U.S.?

Editor:

Germany and Italy wanted change in their political systems. Germany put Hitler in power and didn’t like the outcome. Italy put Mussolini in power and didn’t like the outcome.

Obviously, Americans wanted change and they got change. We will see how this turns out.

However, Americans don’t fool around with politicians if they don’t like what they are doing — they assassinate them. They have a track record of past presidents eliminated.

With Donald Trump, no reins are on this horse. However, with Hillary Clinton, big business held the reins, driving her whereever they wanted.

Trump is his own horse and will go where he wants; however, we will see how long he will be president of the U.S.

Frank Desmet

Kamloops