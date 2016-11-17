Where to look for a new book — group hiding stories throughout the...

Janet Whitehead recently had second thoughts about a book she hid after hanging up In a Dark, Dark Wood — by a noose.

“I thought after, ‘Oh my goodness, if no one knows what this is about, it’d be terrifying,’” she told KTW.

The local author, life coach and avid reader is the brainchild behind the month-old online Facebook group Book Hunters of Kamloops. It was created to promote the sharing of books and appease a reader’s sense of adventure in the great outdoors. The group has about 170 members and about 60 books are hidden throughout the city — in parks, under rocks and, recently during Halloween, roped up in a tree — for anyone to hunt down and keep.

“It’s been fun, community spirit-wise, to see people getting out to places where they haven’t been or even just getting out,” Whitehead said.

Anyone can hide or find a book and one does not have to give to take. Participants simply place a new or used book in a clear plastic bag with a note about the Book Hunters group. The hidden location is photographed and posted to the Facebook page with the title and a hint about where it can be found. Hunters can then search the photos tab on the page for a list of hidden books in order of the most recent. The first person to find the book can keep it, with the simple caveat of posting “found” on the corresponding picture online.

Whitehead was inspired by a mother in Belgium who hid books at Pokéstops for her kids during the recent Pokémon Go craze, which saw animated creatures superimposed into real-life locations via smartphone technology. It was a unique videogame in that it got people outside.

“I thought, ‘Well, why don’t we do it and we don’t even need the Pokémon stops,’” Whitehead said.

She said books accumulate while readers simultaneously thirst for more hard and soft covers to devour. It’s a way to get rid of old books and acquire new ones for free. Another reason for the group is the thrill of the hunt, recreating that sense of adventure often found between pages.

“I think all readers have that kind of spirit,” Whitehead said.

While some people have purchased secondhand books, others are hiding their favourite novel or following a theme, such as the one that saw Whitehead wrap a noose around a book at Halloween. It’s not just for adults, either, as hidden children’s books have allowed families to track down stories together. Kids’ books are being found faster than others, Whitehead said, noting she enjoys hunting with her grandchildren.

“Oh my god, the kids get so excited,” she said.

On average, books are found within a couple days of being posted. In the Kamloops group, books have been hidden as far away as Clearwater and people in other areas, including Alberta and Colorado, have reached out to Whitehead to replicate the idea in their respective locations.

In the long term, she would like to see more books hidden along hiking trails in the city.

The group will continue through winter. If books are covered in snow, someone will find a surprise in the spring after it melts.

About 10 books have gone missing, with nobody tracking them back to the Facebook page, but Whitehead doesn’t mind if a non-member picks up one of the tomes.

“Oh well,” she said. “The books are getting read.”

For more information, search for the Book Hunters of Kamloops on Facebook.