Looking to volunteer in Kamloops?

Volunteer Kamloops opportunities from Dec. 9 to Dec. 16, 2016:

Special events and seasonal programs:

Salvation Army in Kamloops urgently needs more volunteers for its annual Christmas Kettle Campaign, which runs to Dec. 24. Money raised is used to provide clothing, shelter, food, toys, financial assistance and counselling year-round. The Army does its best to ensure no family goes without food, not child is without presents under the tree and that Christmas is a time of hope and healing. Kettle shifts are often very flexible and can work around your schedule. To sign up, please call Kettle co-ordinators Christine/Leann at 250-819-0017. Please connect with Volunteer Kamloops if you are volunteering for the campaign.

Canadian Cancer Society urgently needs gift wrappers for its annual Gift Wrap Campaign at Aberdeen Mall until Dec. 24. Shifts are four hours during mall hours and duties include receiving presents from shoppers, wrapping presents, returning presents to shoppers and collecting cash and debit-card donations. Must be able to stand for long periods and move or lift larger items. Smiling face, happy feet, quick fingers and a love for gift wrapping are some of the requirements. Volunteers must be 16 and older or volunteering as a family member or a group with a guardian present. Please call Jennifer at 250-374-9188 to sign up.

BC Wildlife Park’s 19th annual Wildlights Festival runs until Jan. 2, Need volunteers to assist with zookeepers in maintaining a safe environment at the Home Hardware Family Farm. Volunteers will be interacting with park guests as they interact with goats. Volunteers will also be keeping the barn area clean. Must be physically fit, able to work in the cold and comfortable around livestock. Please give Katelyn a call at 250-573-3242, extension 226.

Current volunteer opportunities:

Oncore Seniors Society Snow Angels volunteers: Oncore needs volunteers in all areas of the community to shovel snow for seniors registered through the program. Each time a Snow Angel shovels, they will receive a coupon from Domino’s for a free pizza. Volunteers have a 24-hour window to shovel only the driveway and front sidewalk. Must be reliable and hardworking. For more details, please contact Oncore’s office at 250-828-0600.

Canadian Mental Health Association: Seeking volunteer sewing instructor to co-facilitate/support new and existing members of the CMHA quilting program. The volunteer should have the ability to teach members basic sewing skills, operate sewing machines and develop quality products. He or she should possess strong communication and facilitation skills, be able to work effectively with a diverse population and be at least 19 years of age. Time commitment is every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, please contact Sheena at 250-374-0440, extension 106.

Kamloops Hospice Association: Cook/baker volunteers are needed. Volunteers will assist in cooking an assortment of baked goods, homemade soups and other meal prep on a daily basis for patients, families and visitors. Volunteers must be 19 or older and must possess FoodSafe Level 1. For more information, please call 250-372-1336.

Canadian Mental Health Association: Client and family advisory committee member: The aim is to represent views of families and clients in the Kamloops and Merritt communities on the following: quality and appropriateness of the services offered, opportunities for service improvements, education partnering opportunities to decrease the stigma and improve quality of life. The term is a minimum of two years and a maximum of four years. Responsibilities include: attending committee meetings (twice a year), reading and becoming familiar with the CFA committee terms of reference, keeping confidential matters confidential, attending and participating in all committee meetings in person or by conference call, providing input and new ideas to the committee and assisting in summarizing feedback, suggestions and concerns. For more information, call 250-374-0440.

Canadian Mental Health Association: Board member: The CMHA is the nationwide leader and champion for mental health. CMHA-Kamloops facilitates access to the resources people require to maintain and improve mental health and community integration, build resilience and support recovery from mental illness. We are accepting applications for new directors of the board and are particularly in need of people with expertise in human resources, fundraising and aboriginal mental-health services. Board meetings are held every two months and directors are asked to commit to additional committee and event participation. Please contact Jane Barley at 250-828-0355.

• For these and many other volunteer opportunities, call 250-372-8313 or go to the Volunteer Kamloops website here.

• Volunteer Kamloops is closed during the week of Dec. 26 to Dec. 30 and will re-open on Jan. 3 at 9 a.m.

• Volunteer Kamloops has an account at General Grants recycling facilities. When you return your empties at either the 611 Fortune Dr. location on the North Shore or the 963 Camosun Cres. location in Sahali, request that the refundable amount go directly to Volunteer Kamloops. In return, the agency supports the volunteers and non-profit agencies in the community.