Loose lips lead to Kamloops councillor barring himself from public hearing

A Kamloops city councillor has inadvertently barred himself from attending the rezoning hearing for a new subdivision west of the Summit Connector.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, Coun. Donovan Cavers said he doesn’t support the application by True Consulting to rezone 200 Hudson’s Ridge Blvd. from agricultural to single-family residential to make way for an eventual subdivision of about 22 to 24 units. The parcel of land is located just north of the Edgehill Place development.

Cavers said he considers the project “urban sprawl” and stated he would vote against it.

He was then told by corporate officer Cindy Kennedy that doing so means he can’t vote at all — or even attend the public hearing at which the rezoning will be discussed.

Kennedy said Cavers is also not allowed to attempt to influence other councillors to vote against the project.

City CAO David Trawin said councillors are required to go into public hearings with an open mind until they have heard from proponents and any opponents of a development.

“He has to be like a judge,” Trawin said.

Cavers said he was not aware he would be barred from voting, but noted speaking out against the development is about staying consistent with his previous votes on the property, which he said is too close to nearby Kenna Cartwright Park.

“I consider encroachment on Kenna Cartwright Park to be something that warrants strong consideration when being balanced off against peripheral municipal growth and I had to make that clear today [Tuesday] at the regular afternoon meeting,” Cavers said.