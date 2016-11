The Thompson Rivers WolfPack suffered a pair of losses in Edmonton on Saturday night, with both the men’s and women’s teams falling to the MacEwan Griffins.

The WolfPack men lost 3-2 for their fifth consecutive loss on the season, while the women were downed 3-1 after winning the previous night.

The men enter the Christmas break with a 1-9 record, while the women are 5-5.

Action resumes for both teams in January, on the road to face the Calgary Dinos.