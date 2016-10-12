Lowenberg, Stebbings impress at Ironman worlds

A moment of inattention nearly ended Melissa Lowenberg’s third trip to the Ironman World Championship in 2016.

Eight weeks before the annual championship, Lowenberg crashed her bike on an early-morning ride, out training before fellow Kamloopsian Catharine Pendrel raced at the 2016 Olympic Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Lowenberg’s sternoclavicular joint — the joint that connects the collarbone to the sternum — was separated in the crash, an injury that put her world championship in doubt.

It’s a joint that would be involved in every leg of the Oct. 8 Ironman, which included a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile swim in challenging conditions in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

“At the time, we really didn’t know if I’d be able to race,” Lowenberg told KTW from Hawaii.

“You look so forward and you prepare and you train. And then to have an accident and this big question mark, this huge unknown, if you’d actually be able to do it. It was sort of heartbreaking.”

But the 42-year-old staged a comeback, completing the world championship, known colloquially as Kona, in 12:50:39. She was 90th in her 105-person division and 1,798th of 2,316 athletes overall.

Though it was a painful day — by the marathon portion of the Ironman, Lowenberg said the race’s first two stages had combined to make her very sore — and a fitful two months of training, she described her third Kona as a valuable race experience.

“Not feeling 100 per cent, and the mental challenges leading up to it, I’m really pleased that, despite all those obstacles, I was still able to meet with success and finish,” she said.

“It does mean a lot to me to complete, despite the challenges.”

Lowenberg was one of two Kamloops racers at Kona, both trained by Maurice Maher.

Maher said Lowenberg’s performance was once of the best of her career because of what she had to battle through, both in the lead up to, and on, race day.

“You couldn’t really move that arm,” he said. “It’s a weird joint because the impact load affects running, the static load affects even being on a spin bike and the rotational load affects how you swim.

“There was a situation there where the rest of her body was fine, but she couldn’t do anything. It was a really tough couple weeks.”

Kate Stebbings, also from Kamloops, put together what Maher called “a beautiful performance” en route to a podium finish in her age group.

The 52-year-old was fifth in the 50-54 division and 1,265th overall, finishing in a time of 11:20:23. Her 3:42:09 marathon time was 10 minutes better than the race with which she qualified for the Boston Marathon and the second fastest run in her age group.

“I had no idea that I was in the top five, which is, of course, everyone’s goal,” she said.

“To get there, in all honesty, I couldn’t stop smiling. When I found out, I was just randomly wandering around telling people, ‘Guess what I just did?’ It was quite a fun feeling.”

Kona 2016 was Stebbings’ second trip to the world championship. She has twice won the Whistler Ironman, but said a podium finish on the weekend was something she wouldn’t have put in her “most secret dreams.

“It’s top five in the world championships. It’s something I never thought I’d accomplish,” she said.

In the club

The accomplishments of Lowenberg and Stebbings are two of many strong results to come out of the 2016 season for the Kamloops Triathlon Club (KTC).

Kara Wright, the head coach of the newly-formed kids’ club, Thompson Nicola Triathlon (TNT), said increased participation, the success of the mixed-relay indoor triathlon and combining the Kamloops Spring Sprint and Kids of Steel triathlons also stood out.

The club also had a number of athletes excel on the national stage. Josh Ogilvie won the junior title in the inaugural Youth and Junior Super Series, while Trevor Laupland finished second in the youth series. Sophie Ogilvie was second in women’s junior action.

The KTC will hold its annual general meeting, which will include executive elections and a preview to the 2017 season, at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 at PDK Cafe.