Lower cost for post-storm work

Another drainage project related to 2014’s super storm will cost the city about half what it originally expected to pay.
At its Tuesday meeting, city council awarded a $942,000 tender for the project to Dawson Construction.
The full cost of the project, which includes installing storm-drainage pipes between Hillside Drive and Summit Drive and a wetland detention pond at the hairpin turn on the Summit Connector, is about $1.3 million.
That’s far less than the city’s initial estimate of nearly $2.7 million for the work.
Public works director Jen Fretz said the city decided to redesign the project after last year’s budget discussions.
The new version will flow over a smaller portion of the hill than the city’s previous drainage network, which Fretz said cut costs and also puts the system at a lower risk of new damage.
Work on the upgrades will begin this fall, with completion next spring.