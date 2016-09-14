Lower cost for post-storm work

Another drainage project related to 2014’s super storm will cost the city about half what it originally expected to pay.

At its Tuesday meeting, city council awarded a $942,000 tender for the project to Dawson Construction.

The full cost of the project, which includes installing storm-drainage pipes between Hillside Drive and Summit Drive and a wetland detention pond at the hairpin turn on the Summit Connector, is about $1.3 million.

That’s far less than the city’s initial estimate of nearly $2.7 million for the work.

Public works director Jen Fretz said the city decided to redesign the project after last year’s budget discussions.

The new version will flow over a smaller portion of the hill than the city’s previous drainage network, which Fretz said cut costs and also puts the system at a lower risk of new damage.

Work on the upgrades will begin this fall, with completion next spring.