Lower Mainland teen sought by police may be Kamloops-bound

Kamloops Mounties are asking the public to keep an eye out for a Lower Mainland teen who might be headed to the Tournament Capital.

Branded Richard was last seen in Coquitlam on Sunday, Aug. 28.

The 16-year-old was spotted in Hope on Thursday morning and police believe he’s en route to Kamloops.

Richard stands 5-foot-7, weighs 175 pounds and has short sandy-brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey and black plaid hoodie, a Guns N’ Roses T-shirt and blue jeans with a black backpack.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Coquitlam Mounties at 604-945-1550.