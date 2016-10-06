Lower speed limit puts brakes on golf-cart-on-streets program

Chase’s mayor is confident golf carts will be on the road next spring despite a freeze on the program announced by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Minister and Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone announced a two-year pilot program in the summer to allow properly equipped golf carts on residential streets in Chase and Qualicum. Motor Vehicle Act regulations were amended to allow the pilot.

But accompanying the pilot program was a reduced 30 km/h speed limit on designated streets for all motor vehicles — something that rankled residents in automobiles.

“We’re not pausing because of negativity,” said Chase Mayor Rick Berigan, who is a proponent of the program for his village.

“We do listen to the community, negative and positive. What’s best in a pilot is when you listen.”

In a statement, Stone said the ministry was reacting to concern about reduced speeds on some roads.

“We have received a number of ideas and some concerns, most notably with respect to setting 30 km/h maximum speeds on roads where these vehicles would travel,” he said.

Berigan said under the pilot, carts could only have traversed village streets for another three weeks before a winter prohibition on use of the electric vehicles. The winter period gives time to consider changes, including the 30 km/h maximum.

“The province has said they’re seriously looking at the 30 km/h limit and adjusting it to accommodate everyone,” he said. “I personally feel they can co-exist.”