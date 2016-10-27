Ludacris, Kaskade to headline Snowbombing festival at Sun Peaks

Rapper Ludacris will headline Snowbombing when the music festival debuts in North American at Sun Peaks next April.

Also on the headliner lineup are DJs Kaskade, Oliver Heldens, Pete Tongand Duke Dumont, electronica and hi-hoppers Getter, Netsky, Hudson Mohawke, Stormzy, Bob Moses and Mija. Other performers include Snakehips, AC Slater, Shaun Frank, Pekin Duk, Soul Clap, Thomas Jack, The Funk Hunters, SNBRN, Branchez, Giraffage Live, Ardalan, J. Phlip, Lauren Lane, Haisson Brome Live, Mat the Alien, Tennyson Live, SkiiTour and Smalltown DJs.

The festival, long-established in Europe, chooses ski resorts as its setting, bringing together several days of winter sports and music. It will be at Sun Peaks from April 6 to April 10. Package tickets went on sale on Nov. 1. More information is available online at snowbombingcanada.com.