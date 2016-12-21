Lytton mayor on deaths of crash victims: ‘They’re the bedrock of our community. They’ll really be missed’

Lytton mayor on deaths of crash victims: ‘They’re the bedrock of our...

The mayor of Lytton says a couple killed in a highway crash near Kamloops on Saturday will be missed in the close-knit Fraser Canyon community.

Mavis and George Jmayoff were killed when the vehicle they were in collided head-on with a pickup truck on the Trans-Canada Highway about 10 kilometres west of Kamloops.

“We’re a pretty small community,” Lytton Mayor Jessoa Lightfoot told KTW. “Two people, they’re just steady, long-term members of the community — they’re the bedrock of our community. They’ll really be missed.”

Lightfoot said the loss is being felt by many in Lytton.

“It’s a damper for sure,” she said. “It’s like any other community anywhere, but I guess in a smaller community it’s more obvious.”

Mavis Jmayoff worked at Kumsheen secondary.

RCMP Sgt. Mike Pears said a westbound Ford pickup truck with two occupants crossed the centre line of the two-lane highway near the entrance to the New Afton mine, colliding with the Nissan Rogue carrying the Jmayoffs.

Pears said the pair in the truck are from Prince George and were taken to Royal Inland Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Investigators are working to determine the cause of this tragic collision,” Pears said, noting the weather and road conditions were good at the time of the crash.

Witnesses to the fatal crash who have not spoken to police are asked to call Const. Mark Blacklock at 250-828-3159.