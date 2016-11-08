Ma again diving in to raise money for others

Wai Hung Ma is again swimming to help others, this time choosing the United Way Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo as the recipient of money raised.

He plans to swim at the Tournament Capital Centre on Sunday, Nov. 20, starting at 1 p.m. and continuing for 5,400 seconds (90 minutes).

It’s Wai’s second swim challenge — earlier this year, he raised money for the Y Women’s emergency shelter.

As he has cerebral palsy, swimming is a challenge for Wai, but he practises for hours to be able to complete his fundraisers.

“United Way is excited to be partnering with Wai to raise dollars for and awareness of the critical needs in our community,” executive director Danalee Baker said.

“Wai’s resilience, determination and strength are exactly the characteristics a community needs to thrive.”