Mac’s bandits escape with cash and cigarettes

Two robbers got away with cash and cigarettes after using a knife to hold up a convenience store on the North Shore early Tuesday morning.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jody Neuls said two men walked into the Mac’s store at 205 Tranquille Rd. at 6:30 a.m. and robbed the clerk at knifepoint. There were no injuries.

Neuls said the bandits took off in a black 2010 Kia sedan, possibly bearing the licence plate 923 XPH, that was reported stolen from the South Shore the night before.

The suspect holding the knife is described as being a white man about 30 years of age. He had a brown beard with no moustache, stands 5-foot-10 and has a medium build. He was wearing a green, horizontal-striped hoodie, a camouflage bandana and a black cap.

There is no description of the second robber.

Anybody with information is asked to call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.