As of noon on Tuesday, the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt is closed southbound due to an accident.

Check drivebc.ca for updates.

The crash comes as the highway linking Kamloops to the Lower Mainland is the subject of a weather warning, with Environment Canada calling for up to 30 centimetres of snow to fall through Tuesday and Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Similar snowfall amounts are expected on Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton.