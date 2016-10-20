Make velodrome centrepiece of former Daily News site

Editor:

Here’s a proposal for the former Kamloops Daily News site:

Build a multi-sport arena with a 250-metre Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI)-approved velodrome as the prime sport venue.

Other sports can be accommodated as well, including indoor soccer, team handball, indoor tennis, indoor track and field events, pickleball, boxing, fitness gym, badminton and cross-training for triathletes and speed skaters.

There can be the oft-mentioned 300-stall underground parkade and spaces for retail outlets on the ground level.

Why a sports stadium at this site?

This would revitalize the downtown core, it would attract many local citizens to pursue their fitness regimen and it would increase the use of public transit since all buses stop at Seymour Street and Fourth Avenue.

The downtown is well served by excellent hotels and restaurants.

The UCI would ensure world-class cycling competitions. These events alone would, over time, bring sizeable revenues to the city, as would all the other sports.

The concept of the velodrome alone would fit perfectly with the Tournament Capital of Canada concept.

Both Cycling B.C. and Cycling Canada support the velodrome and other sports groups in Kamloops have been approached for their support.

This multi-sport arena would be utilized year-round and a number of cost estimates are already on hand.

If the city wants a money-making sports facility, this proposal should be looked at closely.

Peter H. Bartel

Interior Grasslands Cycling Club