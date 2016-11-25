‘She makes us proud every day’ — Piggin balancing school, athletics and, now, motherhood

There’s a spot in the crowd Emma Piggin always looks to.

As her name is announced over the PA system, the starting point guard for the Thompson Rivers WolfPack jumps off the bench, runs through a line of cheering teammates and looks to the stands of the Tournament Capital Centre (TCC).

Her parents, Deb and Gord Piggin, are always in the same spot in the blue plastic bleachers. But, this year, Emma’s not just looking for them. She’s looking for Abigail, her new baby girl.

“It’s pretty special,” Emma said, her face lighting up as she talks about her daughter who turned four months old on Thursday.

“She has no idea what’s going on, but it’s definitely pretty special.”

Emma never doubted she would play basketball again. Abigail was born on July 24, 2016. A month later, her mother was back on the hardcourt at the TCC, preparing for a regular season that would open on Nov. 4.

There were, of course, challenges. Getting back to playing university-level basketball less than a month after having her first child was tough on Emma’s body. She had lost an entire summer of training, conditioning and strength. Sleep is understandably at a premium and her free time — already an oft-sacrificed luxury for student-athletes — is pretty limited.

But Emma said she wouldn’t change a thing. She’s a strong believer that everything happens for a reason.

“It was, of course, a lot of shock when I found out. But it was, ‘No, I’m coming back, no ifs ands or buts. I will make it work,’” she said.

“There were a few people that doubted me — that just made me upset and I wanted to come back even more.”

Emma’s support system in the Tournament Capital is vast — a third-generation Kamloopsian, the 20-year-old has her parents, aunts and uncles, her grandmother, two sisters and years of friends to draw on. They have been quick to offer up babysitting services when Emma needs an afternoon to study or a morning to go to practice. They’re constantly asking for pictures and updates about the newest Piggin.

Emma’s parents have been the biggest supports of all, she said, and count them amongst the group who never doubted their daughter’s return to the hardcourt.

“It’s spectacular. She makes us proud every day. She works hard to do all that,” Deb said, before turning her attention to the relationship between her daughter and new granddaughter.

“She is so loving and kind. It’s funny, there will be times where they’re sitting on her bed and Emma is doing her homework and Abby is just kind of laying across her legs and either sleeping or she takes time to chit-chat with her. She’s totally dedicated and she’s so proud of little Abigail. She’s taking it on with that same passion that she takes on basketball.”

Emma’s teammates see the same joy and passion in her and are amazed at her ability to balance it all.

But, to be fair, most knew that if anyone could juggle life as a new parent and a student athlete, Emma could.

“It’s amazing. It’s so inspiring,” said Michelle Bos, who joined the WolfPack three years ago, the same year as Emma.

“She came back with just so much energy. She’s so committed to the team as well as her new family. It’s just so great to be around her.”

Wednesday morning was a morning like many others for Emma. It started early, she was tired, but it started with Abigail.

“This morning, we had morning workout and she [Abby] was up at five,” Emma said.

“I was just laying in bed with her and I was like, ‘I really just don’t want to go to practice. I could very easily just sit here and look at you all day and watch you play with your toys.’ She definitely steals your heart.”

Emma and the WolfPack will play host to the UBC-Okanagan Heat this weekend at the TCC. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The Wolves are off to a 1-5 start to the regular season and will have just four more games before the Christmas break. It hasn’t been the ideal beginning, but the team is still trying to find its game, much like Emma said she was when the pre-season started in September.

She found herself — she has started every game, leads the team in shooting percentage and points per game — and now expects her team will find itself, too.

“I’m looking forward to this weekend. I’m excited,” Emma said. “We’re finally back home. We’re all so tired of that Calgary airport.

“There’s nothing like playing at home.”

After a whirlwind year, Emma looks forward to the future. In a year or two, Abby might have a better grasp of what’s going on in front of her as she sits in the stands at the Tournament Capital Centre.

She’ll be able to cheer and clap as her mom runs up and down the court.

But Emma’s not looking too far forward — she’s enjoying the present, too. Life as a new mom is pretty great.

“I’m just thankful for my family because I really couldn’t do it without them,” Emma said.

“I’m happy to be back.”

Men at home

The WolfPack men’s basketball team will also be at the Tournament Capital Centre this weekend, with games Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 7 p.m.

Like the women, the men are 1-5 on the year, as are the UBC-Okanagan Heat.

Thompson Rivers’ men’s and women’s volleyball teams are in Edmonton this weekend, taking on the MacEwan Griffins.