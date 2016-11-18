Mama Mia! Here they go again

IN THE PHOTO: Western Canada Theatre actors and dancers rehearse for the upcoming production of Mama Mika!, with musical numbers that sound a lot like ABBA. Dave Eagles/KTW

The first time Cailin Stadnyk saw Mama Mia!, it was the audience she couldn’t take her eyes off.

“People were freaking out,” she recalled. “It was more like being at a rock concert than being at the theatre. Women were screaming and crying and grabbing each other.”

Stadnyk, who plays Donna Sheridan in Western Canada Theatre’s upcoming production, isn’t the only Mama Mia! cast member to describe the romantic comedy as something more than an everyday musical.

Director Robin Ulrich, who saw the show during its initial London run in the late 1990s, remembers walking out of a West End theatre, knowing he’d need to stage a version of his own.

“Within, I swear to God, 12 minutes of that show my wife was on her feet screaming and cheering and singing along to all the bloody songs, and I’m sitting there going, ‘I didn’t know this was an ABBA song,’” he said. “I came out of that theatre so high, so pumped, so full of energy,” he said.

Ensemble member Desmond Osborne also knew he needed to be in the show, after seeing it on breaks during a neighbouring musical in Toronto. He too was hooked by the show’s energy.

“It’s ABBA music, so how can you just sit still?” he said.

Set on a Greek island, the night before Sophie Sheridan’s wedding day, Mama Mia! follows the chaos the bride-to-be unleashes after sending invitations to three different men who all could be her father. The show is backed by a soundtrack of pop group ABBA’s greatest hits, as well as some additional music written by band member Benny Andersson.

It’s that music Ulrich credits with giving the show much of its signature energy, particularly in a final show-stopping 12-minute medley that sees the entire cast don 1970s apparel and bust out their finest disco moves.

“It’s nonstop dance, nonstop singing, nonstop energy. You come out of that like ‘my God!’” Ulrich said.

But, behind the pumping music the show also offers an emotional storyline, said Katie Kerr, who plays Sophie. Kerr, who also brought Sophie to life in a PEI production of Mama Mia! this summer, said she’s spoken to many audience members who came

for pop hits only to find themselves emotionally affected by the story of Sophie, her mother Donna, and Donna’s three former lovers who could all be dad.

“It’s about making decisions for yourself and living with the consequences, whatever those may be,” Kerr said. “It’s really a journey about self discovery and owning your mistakes and finding your true identity.”

Mama Mia! runs at the Sagebrush theatre from Nov. 24 to Dec. 6, with matinees on Nov. 26 and Dec. 3. Tickets are available through the Kamloops Live box office, 1025 Lorne St., 250-374-5483 or kamloopslive.ca.