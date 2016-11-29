Mamma Mia! is best-selling play ever produced by Western Canada Theatre in Kamloops

Ticket sales for Mamma Mia! had set a new record for Western Canada Theatre before the holiday production opened on Nov. 24.

Lori Marchand, general manager of Western Canada Theatre, said evening-performance tickets were a hot item, leading to the record-setting sales that eclipsed last year’s holiday presentation of Mary Poppins.

Mamma Mia! is garnering rave reviews, with attendees even sending letters to KTW, heralding the production.

The musical, packed with hits from Swedish pop group ABBA, tells the story of Sophie Heridan, played by Katie Kerr, who is about to get married. She finds her mother’s diary and, upon reading it, discovers one of three men could be her father — Sam (played by Kevin Aichele), Harry (Leon Willey) or Bill (Mark Harapiak).

Sophie invites the three of them to her wedding on the Greek island of Kalokairi and in the Villa Donna, owned and operated by Sophie’s mother, Donna (Cailin Stadnyk). Confusion and mayhem — along with plenty of music — ensues as Donna deals with Sophie’s decision, the bride tries to determine who dad really is and groom Sky simply tries to figure out what’s going on.

The show is a co-production with Theatre Aquarius in Hamilton, where it will be performed next spring.

WCT veterans in the cast include Stadnyk, who played the title role in Mary Poppins last year, and Leon Willey as Bert, Mary’s chimney sweep friend. Director Ron Ulrich helmed WCT’s 2011 presentation of Tuesdays with Morrie and musician Kris Ruston has performed often with WCT, most recently last year in A Closer Walk with Patsy Kline.

Others who have been on stage with WCT before include Michelle Bardach in Children of God, Janet Giglotti and Alana Hibbert in Suessical, Colin Sheen in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Steve Thomas as music director in Closer Than Ever, both on the 2014 schedule.

Bardach is part of the ensemble, Gigliotti is Donna’s friend Rose Mulligan and Sheen is Sky.

Assistant director Andrew Cooper has also been involved with WCT in the past as a director and actor in the annual High Wire Festival.

Ulrich has been enamoured with the Mamma Mia! for years. In notes on the production, he said he has wanted to direct it for 17 years after managing to get a ticket to the production in London, thanks to a cancellation. He asked the producer for the rights to direct the play and learned he would have about a 15-year wait for his turn.

Mary Poppins, a co-production with Persephone Theatre in Saskatoon, was the previous bestseller in WCT’s four decades of theatre.

Mamma Mia! continues to Tuesday, Dec. 6. Many nights are sold out and for other nights, just a few tickets remain.

Tickets are at the Kamloops Live box office at 1025 Lorne St. It can be reached by phone at 250-374-5483. Its website is right here.