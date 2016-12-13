Man, 52, ordered to stand trial on charges of sexually assaulting, exploiting young girl

Man, 52, ordered to stand trial on charges of sexually assaulting, exploiting...

A man accused of sexually assaulting and exploiting a young girl across three provinces over a span of more than two years has been ordered to stand trial.

The 52-year-old, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his alleged victim, is facing one count each of sexual exploitation and sexual assault.

Both charges stem from allegations in Kamloops, Regina and Blairmore, Alta., a town 225 kilometres south of Calgary.

The sexual-exploitation charge alleges incidents between May 2015 and May 2016, while the sexual-assault charge alleges incidents between November 2014 and May 2016.

The accused was ordered to stand trial following a preliminary inquiry in Kamloops provincial court. Details of the allegations against him are bound by a court-ordered publication ban.

He is in custody and is due back in court on Jan. 3 to fix a trial date.