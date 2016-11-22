Man accused of beating teen into coma in Kamloops may be released on bail this week

Man accused of beating teen into coma in Kamloops may be released...

A Kamloops man who has been in jail since allegedly beating a teen into a coma in June could be released from prison this week.

Kristopher Teichrieb is charged with attempted murder in connection to an assault that landed then-18-year-old Jessie Simpson in hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Simpson turned 19 in July.

Simpson was attacked by someone with a baseball bat in the early-morning hours of June 19. His friends and family have since said he spent the evening leading up to the assault celebrating high-school graduation with friends.

On Friday, Nov. 25, lawyers are expected to argue in a Vancouver courtroom whether Teichrieb, 39, should be released on bail — a hearing that will be live-streamed on video in a Kamloops courtroom.

He was denied bail in July following a hearing in Kamloops provincial court, but is entitled to a bail review in B.C. Supreme Court.

Teichrieb became eligible for a B.C. Supreme Court bail review 90 days after he was detained.

The evidence heard at Teichrieb’s first bail hearing is bound by a court-ordered publication ban.

The alleged assault of Simpson took place near Teichrieb’s Brocklehurst home. It’s not clear whether Simpson was on Teichrieb’s property prior to the incident, but police initially said a Clifford Avenue homeowner had confronted someone in his driveway.

Teichrieb, who does not have a criminal record, has elected to be tried by a judge and jury in B.C. Supreme Court. His four-day preliminary inquiry in Kamloops provincial court is scheduled to begin on Jan. 23.

His bail review, expected to begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, is slated to be shown on video in Courtroom 5B at the Kamloops Law Courts.

A fundraiser to help the Simpson family (https://www.gofundme.com/2adhpvg) has been online since the attack, raising $11,000 as of Tuesday afternoon,

The fundraiser’s creator is Christina Forde, who lives next door to the Simpson family in Savona, the town about 30 minutes west of Kamloops.

Forde posted an update on Simpson’s condition on Nov. 12:

“As a result of the beating, my dear friend and direct neighbour still remains in critical condition in hospital, fighting for his life,” Forde wrote.

“Among the many injuries he has had due to this, he was left without a portion of his skull and brain flap. It was shattered to the point it was unrepairable. He is awaiting this very serious and extremely important surgery, where they will attempt to replace his brain flap with an artificial one.

“But he has not as of yet been healthy enough to undergo this surgery as the surgery is extremely dangerous. My dear friend lays in a bed day after day unable to do anything aside from breathing on his own.”