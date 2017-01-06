Man charged in New Year’s day ATM robbery was jailed in 2011 for dragging man to death under car

Man charged in New Year’s day ATM robbery was jailed in 2011...

A man who was sentenced to spend more than six years in a federal prison after dragging a man to death beneath his car is back behind bars in Kamloops facing multiple charges, including an allegation he robbed a man at a downtown bank machine.

George Nicholas Young is facing one charge of robbery and additional allegations of assault and failing to appear, as well as two driving charges.

The 36-year-old was arrested on Jan. 1 after allegedly robbing a man of a large amount of cash at the CIBC ATM on Victoria Street, according to police.

Young’s assault charge dates back to Halloween 2016 and the circumstances have not been made public.

In 2011, Young was sentenced to six-and-a-half years behind bars after pleading guilty to criminal negligence causing death. In the early-morning hours of New Year’s Day 2010, Young ran over and dragged to death an acquaintance, Joel Reimer, after leaving a house party in Kelowna.

Young is due back in Kamloops provincial court on Jan. 12.