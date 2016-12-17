Man who confined, assaulted mother-in-law to be sentenced in new year

A B.C. Supreme Court justice will decide whether a “good man who did a very bad thing” should spend as long as three years in jail for confining and beating his mother-in-law after breaking into her Louis Creek home in the middle of the night.

Crown and defence lawyers made submissions Friday in the sentencing hearing of Rudolph Atzenberger, who was convicted by a jury earlier this year of assault causing bodily harm, break and enter to commit an indictable offence, forcible confinement and uttering threats.

Friday was the first time Atzenberger has been represented by a lawyer. At his previous court appearance, the 58-year-old contractor erupted, hurling abuse at his estranged family and forcing evacuation of the courtroom.

His defence lawyer, Ken Walker, asked B.C. Supreme Court Justice Ian Josephson for a conditional sentence on three of the counts and a suspended sentence on the fourth. If accepted, it would mean Atzenberger would serve no new time in jail for the beating, which occurred on Oct. 9, 2014.

He spent the equivalent of a month in jail after arrest.

RELATED STORY: Guilty verdict at trial

“He’s not only without a criminal history,” Walker said. “He’s a man of good character and this is an aberration in his life.”

For two days at the beginning of the trial, Susan Denison testified her former son-in-law entered her home while she was asleep. He tore off her covers and grabbed her by the hair, pushing and pulling her.

Over the next several hours, she said, Atzenberger sat directly across from her, grilling her about a series of family and financial questions. He hit her with his gloved hands each time he heard an answer he did not like from the 73-year-old woman.

Atzenberger then forced her to sign a document absolving him of debts.

The accused man represented himself at the trial. He testified he went to Denison’s home to iron out old differences and attempted to calm her and protect himself when she grew angry and violent. He said he tried to pour cold water on her and she slipped several times in the shower.

Crown prosecutor Iain Currie asked for a sentence of two to three years jail, calling it tantamount to a planned home invasion.

“Mr. Atzenberger was in a position to dominate,” Currie said. “Ms. Dennison was asleep in her own bed, in her own bedroom, when the assault began on her.”

Atzenberger has never admitted guilt in the incident. Currie said a fit sentence may be in the range of five to 10 years, but the court should take into account Atzenberger’s bizarre behaviours and explanations, what he called symptoms of mental illness.

“He considers himself to be a victim of the system and the Dennison family,” Currie said.

An an earlier court hearing, Atzenberger called himself a “good, honest man” — to which Justice Josephson interjected: “You’re a good man who did a very bad thing.”

Josephson reserved his decision for Jan. 30.