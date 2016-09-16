Man convicted of sexually assaulting female friend

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled a Kamloops woman who woke up to find her friend having sex with her was incapable of consent, in part because she is a heavy sleeper.

John Grant was convicted on Friday of sexual assault stemming from an incident on the Tk’emlups Indian Band reserve in February 2014.

Court heard Grant was spending the night at the home of his close female friend after she picked him up from a mutual friend’s birthday party.

Grant was drunk, court heard, and told his friend, with whom he had never been romantically involved, that he wanted to have sex with her. When she said no, he began to flex his muscles and make bizarre “macho statements” including, “I’m in good shape” and “I’m a good hockey player.”

The woman told Grant to sleep in her king-size bed. After she finished folding laundry, court heard, she went to sleep on a corner of the bed away from Grant.

Some time later, she woke up to Grant touching her sexually. She confronted him, retreated to a couch and fell back asleep, only to be awoken again to sexual touching by Grant.

The woman went back to sleep in her bed a short time later, believing Grant was not in her bedroom. She eventually woke up to him on top of her engaged in sexual intercourse.

“When she is asleep, she is unable or incapable of consenting to sexual activity,” B.C. Supreme Court Justice Linda Loo said in handing down her guilty verdict.

Following the conviction, Loo placed Grant on an order barring him from entering TIB reserve land, pending sentencing, except for work purposes.

Sentencing for Grant, who is free on bail, will take place at a later date.