Man convicted in vicious assaults of dad, girlfriend avoids jail after breaching court conditions

A former junior hockey player who was twice given breaks by judges after unleashing unprovoked steroid-induced beatings in 2015 has again avoided jail, this time after breaching his house arrest three separate times on Boxing Day.

Isaac Willard pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Tuesday to breaching his conditional sentence order.

The 24-year-old Chase man was placed on a six-month house arrest term in October after pleading guilty to two counts of assault causing bodily harm stemming from attacks on relatives on May 2, 2015 — one of which forced his father to undergo reconstructive facial surgery and remain in hospital for more than a month.

Court heard the event happened at random and bore striking similarities to a beating Willard levelled on his then-girlfriend two weeks earlier.

In that case, Willard and his then-girlfriend were walking home from a Chase pub when he grabbed her by the hair, forced her to the ground and began punching her in the face and kicking her in the ribs. A neighbour heard screaming and called 911.

The woman was left with injuries to her nose and ear, as well as several broken teeth. Later in 2015, he pleaded guilty to charges stemming from that attack and was placed on 75 days of house arrest and ordered to pay more than $6,000 in restitution to cover his ex’s dental bills.

Court has previously heard Willard’s rage stemmed from a combination of steroids and alcohol. He claims to have been sober since a short time after the incidents.

On Boxing Day, court heard, Willard violated his house arrest three times — once by being 20 minutes late for his 2 p.m. curfew and again for half-hour excursions later in the evening. He is wearing an electronic-monitoring bracelet as part of his house arrest.

Crown prosecutor Catriona Elliott asked Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey to send Willard to jail for a month as a result of the breach. Defence lawyer Don Campbell, however, pointed out Willard had never before breached a court-ordered condition.

Campbell said Willard was late because his vehicle was undergoing repairs. He said the second breach was a trip to the store to get something for a sick uncle and the third was to shovel snow.

“You’re on the electronic-monitoring program,” Dickey told Willard. “If you breach your curfew, I’m not sure how you think you’re going to get away with it.”

But Dickey stopped short of punishing Willard.

“I’m satisfied there are exceptional circumstances in this case,” he said. “I’m not going to take any action.”

Between 2009 and 2012, Willard played for the Chase Heat and the Chase Chiefs in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.