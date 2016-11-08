Man facing murder charge back in jail

An accused killer who was released on bail in the spring is back behind bars.

Colton Smith is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the January stabbing death of his uncle, Jeremiah Johnson Smith.

The 21-year-old accused was released on bail in May. He is alleged to have breached his bail conditions on Sept. 30 and was arrested last month.

Details of the alleged breach have not come out in court, but Smith was on conditions requiring he undergo addictions treatment, obey a curfew and abstain from alcohol.

Smith is expected to next appear in court on Nov. 21 for another bail hearing.

Court has previously heard Smith and his uncle became involved in a drunken fight at a house party in Lytton on Jan. 22. The fight eventually spilled outside, the Crown alleges, where the uncle was stabbed to death.