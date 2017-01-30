Man gets 18 months in prison for attack on, confinement of, former mother-in-law

Man gets 18 months in prison for attack on, confinement of, former...

A 57-year-old man who broke into his former mother-in-law’s house in what a B.C. Supreme Court judge called a “home invasion” was led from court in handcuffs by two sheriffs on Monday.

Rudolph Atzenberger was sentenced to 18 months in prison for assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, break and enter and uttering threats in connection to the events of Oct. 9, 2014.

Atzenberger, an electrician by training, has no previous criminal record.

“The objectives of sentencing that should be in focus in this case here are denunciation and deterrence,” B.C. Supreme Court Justice Ian Josephson said in a written decision.

Josephson noted “Mr. Atzenberger has been completely intractable in his belief that he is the victim,” adding “small cracks appeared for the first time at his last court appearance with counsel.”

Prior to his sentence being handed down, Atzenberger told Josephson he was going to the B.C. Court of Appeal if he was jailed. He also attempted to rehash the jury trial before he was cut off.

“It’s over and done with,” Josephson admonished. “The jury had its finding. It’s over — final.”

An earlier sentencing hearing was adjourned after Atzenberger began screaming at his former in-laws, emptying the court room. He argued with sheriffs on Monday as he was led away.

For two days at the beginning of the trial, his former mother-in-law, Susan Denison, testified Atzenberger entered her home while she was asleep. He tore off her covers and grabbed her by the hair, pushing and pulling her.

Over the next several hours, she said, Atzenberger sat directly across from her, grilling her about a series of family and financial questions. He hit her with hockey gloves on his hands each time he heard an answer he did not like from the 74-year-old woman.

Atzenberger then forced her to sign a document absolving him of debts.

The accused man represented himself at the trial. He testified he went to Denison’s home to iron out old differences and attempted to calm her and protect himself when she grew angry and violent. He said he tried to pour cold water on her and claimed she slipped several times in the shower.

Defence lawyer Ken Walker asked for a period of house arrest, while Crown prosecutor Iain Currie urged Josephson to levy two to three years in jail. Josephson said an even longer jail sentence would otherwise be appropriate in a home invasion, but he took into consideration Atzenberger’s age and the fact he has no previous criminal record.