Man-Mac closes after 46 years

Sandy McKinley worked too hard the last 25 years to be bossed around by a man in the final hour, so she pulled the plug on an opportunity to sell Man-Mac Automatic and the business is closed for good.

“He says, ‘Look, I’m the purchaser, you have to do what I say,’” she said of negotiations. “Well, wrong thing to say to me. I said, ‘Well, I’m the

seller and I’m not selling to you. It was a $25,000 temper tantrum, but if he treated me like that, what would he treat my customers like?”

McKinley closed the transmission shop at 598 Chilcotin Rd. on Sept. 30 after 46 years of business.The 69-year-old said the decision came down to timing — between staffing issues and the desire to travel with her new husband.

Man-Mac opened in the Mount Paul Industrial Park on May 1, 1970, at the same location where she closed the doors for good four weeks ago. Sandy’s husband, Jim, was manager before he and Sandy bought the business five years later. Sandy had no part in the shop for the first couple of decades as she had her own career. It wasn’t until 1991, when Jim died of cancer, that she took over.

Unaware the business was on the brink of bankruptcy, Sandy went to the bank and was advised to shut it down and move on. Someone also tried to lowball her to buy the business.

“I didn’t want to sell my husband’s life that short,” Sandy said.

She was determined and, after negotiating with the bank, she put money back into the business.

“Oh, it was terrible,” she said. “I didn’t know anything.”

Sandy was reminded of the male-dominated industry on more than one occasion, recalling one instance when a man asked about his truck. She advised him the oil was low, but he insisted his engine oil had been changed.

“I said, ‘OK, but I’m not talking about the engine, I’m talking about the tranny,’” she said. “He goes stomping and says to Doug [the mechanic], ‘That dumb bimbette at the front says that the transmission runs on different oil than the car does.’ And Doug says, ‘It does.’

“He says, ‘I guess I’ll book it in. Just don’t tell that bimbette I was wrong.’”

Sandy knew what happened, bit her tongue and gave the man a ride home.

“As I’m driving away, I go ‘bim-bette, bim-bette, bim-bette,’” she said with a laugh.

Sandy made changes around Man-Mac over the years — she ran a tighter ship than did her late husband — and learned from longtime mechanic Doug Barr, who retired a few years ago after 38 years in the business.

“If Doug was talking to the customers, I would listen to everything he said and I’d write it down. Then, after they’d left, I’d ask him,” she said. “And he says, ‘My gosh, you really want to know.’ After that, if a customer went back to him, he would bring them up front and he’d say, ‘We have to talk to Sandy, she’s the boss.’ So I knew what was going on every step of the way.”

Business improved and led to what Sandy called “a lot of really wonderful years there.”

One sour taste she’s left with, however, was not being able to return some products to her supplier.

“My supplier wouldn’t take anything back that was more than three months old and I had $55,000 in inventory I threw out,” she said. “I dealt with him for 20 years. I expected a little more than that.”

The day she closed, many customers dropped by to wish Sandy well. She shared champagne with staff and landlords and called Doug.

“I phoned him on Sept. 30 and said, ‘Well, Man-Mac is officially closing in an hour. I just want to thank you. I would have never made it without you’ because I wouldn’t have,” Sandy said.

She’ll miss the people the most, but has made a deal with AAMCO Transmissions and Auto Repair to take her calls and assume Man-Mac warranties. AAMCO is at 820 Notre Dame Dr. and they can be reached by calling 250-374-2172.