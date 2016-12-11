Man who molested 13-year-old girl gets five months in prison

A Kamloops man who admitted to sexually molesting a 13-year-old girl he met at church is going to jail.

The 20-year-old, who also pleaded guilty to twice breaching conditions of his bail, was ordered Friday to spend nearly five months behind bars and register as a sex offender for the next decade.

The offender cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim.

Court heard the offender, a student at Thompson Rivers University, and his 13-year-old victim began a romantic relationship following a brief courting on Snapchat late last year. Their relationship continued until spring of this year.

The offender was arrested on April 8 and placed on a condition to stay away from young girls and places they might frequent.

Court heard the man was arrested twice in the month that followed — once at home with a girl under 18 and again at the Fun and Games amusement centre in Sahali.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stephen Harrison handed the offender a 150-day jail sentence, to be followed by two years of probation with conditions barring him from having any contact with his 13-year-old victim and consuming alcohol or drugs. He will also be required to take sex-offender counselling and surrender a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.