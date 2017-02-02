Man shot in leg on 12th Street in North Kamloops

Kamloops Mounties are investigating after a man was shot in the leg early Thursday morning.

Sgt. Robert Daley said the shooting occurred in the 1000-block of 12th Street on the North Shore at about 2 a.m.

Daley said it appeared as though the man was shot with a small-calibre firearm.

As of 2:30 a.m., Mounties had secured the area and were looking for evidence connected to the shooting.

The victim was being tended to by paramedics and the public was being asked to avoid the area until police had cleared the scene.

There has been no word on whether a suspect has been identified and/or arrested, nor have police said wha may have been behind the shooting.

“The investigation into the cause of the incident is on-going at this time,” Daley said.