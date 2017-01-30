Man shot by police in Salmon Arm

The Independent Investigation Office of B.C. (IIOBC) has deployed investigators to what they are calling an officer-involved shooting in Salmon Arm.

Marten Youssef, acting director of public engagement of policy with the IIOBC, issued this statement:

“”At approximately 12:20 a.m. on Jan. 30, police were responding to a call of a theft in progress near the 2300-block of 10th Avenue in Salmon Arm. Officers arrived on the scene and located the subject of the complaint. According to police, the male attempted to escape and was subsequently shot. The male was transferred to hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

“IIO investigators will be conducting standard tasks including obtaining physical evidence from the scene, interviewing any civilian witnesses and designating and interviewing officers. Any potential witnesses are asked to call the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.”

RCMP cordoned off the parking lot at Xcalibur Carwash following a break-in late Sunday night.

Both the car wash and adjacent Kawasaki business that sells outdoor recreation vehicles were closed on Monday

Xcalibur owner Terry Robinson said a “very serious” break-in took place around midnight and involved injuries.

He said police asked him to say nothing more and he would neither confirm nor deny if there had been a death.

Robinson said the carwash had been open at the time, is well-lighted and has “wicked surveillance.”

The IIOBC is mandated to conduct investigations into police-related incidents of death or serious harm to determine whether or not an officer may have committed an offence.