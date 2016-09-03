Man who led police on slow-speed chase loses entrapment argument in court

A Kamloops man who claims he was forced by police to commit a crime to avoid being placed in psychiatric care has lost his bid for an entrapment hearing.

Jonathan Phillips was convicted by a jury last month of four charges stemming from a slow-speed police pursuit in June that ended with a stolen truck and trailer sitting on rims outside the Shark Club restaurant on Lorne Street in the downtown core.

On June 18, Phillips stole a truck pulling a flat-deck trailer with a tractor on it from an agriculture business. Police deployed a spike belt and the truck stopped near Third Avenue and Lorne Street.

Phillips, a former psychiatric nurse, represented himself at trial. During a previous hearing, court heard he suffered a brain injury years ago in an altercation with a nightclub bouncer.

Following his conviction, Phillips claimed he had been entrapped by police and forced to commit crime. He claimed he felt he had two options — arrest under the Mental Health Act, which would have seen him placed under the care of doctors, or arrest under the Criminal Code, which would land him in jail.

Phillips said he felt forced to choose the latter to avoid psychiatric care.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Duncan rejected Phillips’ application for an entrapment hearing.

“There’s no evidence police offered Mr. Phillips the opportunity to commit the crimes of which he was convicted,” she said.

Phillips, who is in custody, is slated to return to court for a two-day sentencing hearing beginning on Oct. 13.