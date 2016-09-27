Man with hep C gets nine months for spitting in face of Mountie

Man with hep C gets nine months for spitting in face of...

A hepatitis C-positive Kamloops man who spat in the face of a police officer before telling the Mountie he had been infected with the contagious disease has been handed a nine-month prison term.

Graham Scott Penner has a history of assaulting police officers. His guilty plea in Kamloops provincial court on Monday marked the sixth time he has been convicted for the offence and his 124th conviction overall.

Court heard Penner, 45, was arrested for being drunk in public near Library Square in North Kamloops on Aug. 17. Penner had been causing a disturbance at a nearby pub earlier in the day.

When RCMP Cpl. Blair Wood went to place Penner in handcuffs, a struggle ensued.

“He spat toward Cpl. Wood with saliva hitting Cpl. Wood near his right eye, cheek and shoulder,” Crown prosecutor Andrew Duncan said.

“He said he had hep C and Cpl. Wood was now going to be infected.”

Penner was then placed in Wood’s police cruiser. A few moments later, Wood noticed Penner drinking from a mickey of vodka in the police car. Wood opened the door to take the bottle and Penner spat on him again, this time hitting the officer in the chest.

Court heard Wood has undergone testing at Royal Inland Hospital to determine whether he has been infected with hepatitis C. Those tests will continue until February.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey handed Penner a nine-month jail sentence — three months longer than a sentence he was given following a remarkably similar incident in 2014.

In that case, Penner spat in the face of a Kamloops RCMP constable responding to a report of a domestic disturbance, then told the officer he was contagious.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, hepatitis C is not known to be transmitted by coughing or sneezing, nor by skin contact by others with your body fluids. However, blood-to-blood contact from a hepatitis C-infected person can occur, albeit with a lower risk, via sharing toothbrushes, dental floss, razors, nail files or other items that could have tiny amounts of blood on them.