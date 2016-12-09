How many complaints did they really get?

I was shocked and disappointed to read that the Interior Health Authority is going back to prepay parking at Royal Inland Hospital.

Does the health authority not remember all the complaints they received from the old prepay parking?

It is sad to think whoever designed the exit lanes didn’t check to see how much width they needed for two vehicles.

Are we in that much of a hurry that we can’t wait a couple of minutes to exit a parking lot?

I would like to see how many complaints they had. Is it just the usual vocal few getting their way or is the revenue down because people pay only for the actual time they use?

Bob Bonderud

Kamloops