Many don’t have living wage

Editor:

Re: (‘A call for a city living-wage policy,’ Sept. 27):

Thank you Mr. Cavers for your consideration for city staff, but many people don’t have what you would like to initiate.

This city has several people doing many different jobs — all the way from custodians to burger flipping, etc. I believe we should all have a living wage, benefits and vacations. Inflation and taxes do not cover most people’s cost of living. Please keep in mind City Hall staff and employees are just a small pie in a big city.

You all do an amazing job but, remember, we should all receive the same living wage to keep up. Thank you for your time and for listening to my voice.

Brenda D. Spooner

Kamloops