Why so many resources at one accident scene?

Editor:

On Friday, Dec. 2, my wife and I were driving on Westsyde Road just after a teen was struck by a car at Wawn Road (reported in KTW’s Dec. 6 edition).

I was relieved by the quick response of first responders and the people at the scene.

Firefighters from the Westsyde station responded quickly, as they are very close and an ambulance was not long in coming.

What happened after that surprised me.

As we were directed around the accident scene, another ambulance came rushing down Westsyde Road.

This was followed by four police cars at a good speed, all with their sirens and lights on.

A little while later, another fire truck from North Kamloops passed with its siren on.

This amounted to eight vehicles and at least 16 people responding to an accident scene involving one person.

Why do we need all those resources at one accident scene, or is this a lack of organization?

Klaas Broersma

Kamloops