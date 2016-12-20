Too many seniors in need

Editor:

There are many seniors in Kamloops who live below the poverty line on less than $20,000 a year.

I hear there is a Secret Santa program created by the Centre for Seniors Information in Brocklehurst, but what about the many others who are alone or have no family nearby?

I was having coffee at a local shop and overheard a group of obviously low-income seniors talking, with some saying they don’t even put up a tree as there is nothing to put under it unless they buy themselves something.

A couple of ladies said on the South Shore, Encore Seniors Services gave them food coupons in the summer to use at the market so they could eat healthier. Their income had to be below $20,000 a year. By the time living expenses are paid, there is not much remaining.

Going to the food bank hurts their dignity.

Family dynamics have changed these days and it is a shame so many have plenty and so many have little.

It really makes you think.

J. and M. Byrde

Kamloops