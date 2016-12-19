Have a map — do not wing it

If you have ever found yourself lost when driving in a new city, it’s typically because you didn’t have a map. You had a map, but didn’t follow it precisely.

If you have found yourself pushing, convincing, discounting and chasing a proposal for months, it’s typically because you didn’t have a selling system.

You had a system, but didn’t follow it precisely. What to do?

Driving

Continue on an alternate route to try to get to your destination. Turn around, go back to the wrong turn and begin again.



Selling

Continue to project manage and diligently follow up on the proposal until it closes. Turn around, back up to get compelling reasons to buy, get agreement on the map and final destination and reset.

This sounds like, “I’m getting the sense this may not be as important as we thought — let’s review.”

Or, “I didn’t do a good job on some initial discovery. Can we back up a bit?”



Consider

You are the driver. If you are leaving a step in your system incomplete, stop, slow down and delay the selling process. That’s right — delay the selling process.

You will get to your final destination faster. Have a map and do not wing it.

John Glennon is with Sandler Training, which can be found online at glennon.sandler.com.