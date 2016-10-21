Marijuana shop in Aberdeen creating concerns

Kelly Eberts misses the vacuum shop that used to occupy one of the storefronts beneath her condo on Hillside Drive in lower Aberdeen.

It’s less the vacuums themselves and more what is set to replace it — a branch of Cannaclinics, a medical-marijuana dispensary already operating in a number of locations in Vancouver and Toronto.

Eberts is concerned the dispensary will bring trouble to the area, noting at least one of the businesses in the commercial strip has dealt with a burglary in the past two years.

“I feel if someone’s looking to break in and steal a computer, they’d be excited to break in and steal a bunch of marijuana,” she said.

Eberts is also worried about how close the storefront is to a liquor store, located a few metres across the parking lot.

Residents in the building are putting together a petition that could be before mayor and council as early as next week, asking the city to step in on their behalf.

Eberts said allowing a pot dispensary to set up in the area is “poor planning on the city’s part.”

The extent to which the city is allowing the dispensary is debatable.

Dave Jones, Kamloops’ business-license inspector and property-use co-ordinator, said there has been no application by Cannaclinics for a business licence.

He said the city wouldn’t issue one in any event if it is clear the operators plan to sell pot on the premises.

That appears to be the case, based on Cannaclinics’ website, which offers daily deals on various products, including a “two toonie Tuesday” promotion for pre-rolled joints.

Cannaclinics does not allow smoking on site and has discontinued sales of edible pot products, which can take the form of candy and treats, the website states.

Attempts by KTW to contact Cannaclinics’ operators at the storefront were unsuccessful, and as of press deadline yesterday, the company had not responded to phone and email requests for comment.

While some city dispensaries do have licensing, Jones said it’s for consulting activities, not on-site sales.

If the city confirms the dispensary is operating without a business licence, Jones said, it would have options as to how to proceed — but what those options are isn’t clear.

Asked for further clarification by KTW, Jones said via email the city “would seek legal advice to determine the course of action.”

While Eberts would like the city to look at bringing in regulations similar to those in Vancouver — where dispensaries can get a business licence if they meet a number of conditions, including staying a certain distance from schools and day cares — Jones said it’s unlikely the city will take action before the federal government legalizes marijuana and clarifies the rules around its sale.

Federal legislation is expected to be introduced in the spring of 2017.

“It is something that is on the table for discussion right now, but in our opinion, it’s premature to create any bylaws and regulations if we don’t know what Canada and the federal government are planning to do with cannabis,” Jones said.

In the meantime, he suggests concerned residents call police.

“If they have safety concerns or anything like that, they should phone the RCMP and I’m sure they will take the actions and make sure there are no hazards and nothing threatening is going on there,” he said.

Asked about Kamloops RCMP’s position and enforcement plans for dispensaries, Supt. Brad Mueller said Mounties will take action in marijuana-related cases on “a case-by-case basis” due to legal uncertainty after the federal court declared last winter that Canada’s existing medical-marijuana system is invalid.

“Kamloops RCMP is currently conducting a risk-based assessment of all dispensaries and working closely with the City of Kamloops in regulating and setting enforcement strategies to ensure the safety of the general public in regards to any medical cannabis dispensary concerns,” Mueller said.

While residents at 1390 Hillside Dr. are looking for answers, the reaction from at least one neighbouring business is more mixed.

Gary Johnston of Josto Computers doesn’t see the dispensary as any different from other businesses.

“We’re not for it or against it,” he said.

“We wouldn’t sign a petition to bring it in, but we wouldn’t sign one to get rid of it, either.”