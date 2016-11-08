Master of nursing program coming to TRU

Thompson Rivers University could have students studying for a master of nursing degree by January.

The university has received approval from the Ministry of Advanced Education to offer a master of nursing program that will include five course and the option to do a thesis, a major project or a major paper.

The program will also offer opportunities for directed study in nursing eduction, indigenous health leadership and clinical education and practice.

Directed study is when a student can choose a topic or stream and complete it through various methods, including on campus or by distance.

TRU anticipates the program will be attractive to students with nursing degrees or diplomas.