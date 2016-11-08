He may have blown his ‘one last chance’

A Kamloops man who was given “one last chance” this past summer to turn his life around by a B.C. Supreme Court judge is back in custody, expected to plead guilty later this month to a breach charge.

Jimmy Rossetti was given a suspended sentence in August after pleading guilty to a string of charges stemming from a violent crime spree that included break-and-enter and assault after he pepper-sprayed a homeowner.

The Crown wanted the 31-year-old to serve between seven and 11 months behind bars. Instead, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Robert Sewell ordered Rossetti to spend a year in a treatment facility to deal with his drug addiction.

“I’ve decided to give you one last chance to make something of your life,” Sewell said at the time.

That was on Aug. 26.

According to court documents, he breached his probation the following day and has been in custody since September.

Rossetti is slated to plead guilty to the breach charge on Nov. 17.