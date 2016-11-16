Mayor Milobar says candidacy does not alter position on Ajax ‘conditions’

As Kamloops city council prepares to debate Coun. Denis Walsh’s five conditions for acceptance of the proposed KGHM Ajax mine, some residents are calling for Mayor Peter Milobar to step away from the table.

In letters to Kamloops This Week (which can be read online at kamloopsthisweek.com), John McNamer, Susan Mann and Trish Keegan argue the mayor has a conflict on the mine, due to his campaign to become the BC Liberal nominee in Kamloops-North Thompson.

“He has obligations and loyalties to the extremely pro-mine-development-oriented B.C. Liberal government,” wrote McNamer and Mann, arguing Milobar’s votes on the mine going forward could be subject to legal challenge.

The pair said they object to media interviews in which Milobar has criticized the proposed conditions for the mine, written by Walsh.

Potential conditions include First Nations support for the project and making mine oversight in B.C. independent of the Ministries of Environment and Energy and Mines, something the Liberal government has resisted.

Keegan said Milobar should not debate the motion because it requires action from the provincial government.

Milobar has said the proposed conditions, which Walsh introduced this past summer, are potentially confusing and unlikely to have much effect, a position he maintained when speaking to KTW.

Milobar believes the calls for him to step away from the vote aren’t because of his provincial aspirations, but because he disagrees with Walsh.

“I’m not aware of any call to have Councillor Cavers not be around the table,” he said.

Cavers has already secured the B.C. Green candidacy in Kamloops-South Thompson in advance of the May 9, 2017, election.

“I haven’t said anything on the notice of motion I wasn’t saying this summer, long before I’d even come close to realizing that I might be doing this,” Milobar said.

“I haven’t suddenly changed my position.”

As to whether he will continue to sit on the city’s negotiating team with KGHM Ajax, alongside mine opponent Coun. Dieter Dudy, or weigh in on other Ajax matters, Milobar said that’s a conversation he’ll have with councillors if he wins this weekend’s Liberal nomination contest.

North Shore Business Improvement Association executive director Steven Puhallo and former Tobiano owner Mike Grenier are also seeking the nomination.

Party members will select their candidate on Saturday.

“If it’s just too much of a distraction or it seems like it’s not really a workable solution in terms of me being at the negotiating table, I don’t have a huge problem stepping back from that role and having someone else on council take that role,” Milobar said.

He said concerns raised by McNamer and Mann over his continued role in negotiating a community-benefit agreement with KGHM overstate how far along the city is in its attempts to reach an agreement on mitigation and compensation with the mining company.

While the city has sent proposals to KGHM, Milobar said those are still being addressed by the company’s board, noting the city hasn’t begun face-to-face negotiations yet.

“It’s basically in holding pattern until they re-engage,” he said.